78-year-old man killed in Marion County crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 78-year-old man was killed in a Marion County crash Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the pedestrian was crossing County Road 318 when a 28-year-old woman’s vehicle collided with him.

The vehicle was going up a hill and hit the man, who was traveling south.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where was later pronounced dead, troopers said.