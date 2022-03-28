Marion County launches app to help parents track school bus’s location

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Public Schools launched a new app to give parents near-instant access to the location of their child’s school bus, according to a press release on Monday.

The “Here Comes the Bus” app utilizes GPS services to alert families when a student’s school bus is near the bus stop, and it also provides mapped visual reference on mobile devices.

[TRENDING: Did teen’s big size factor in Orlando thrill ride death? | This is the No. 1 excuse speeding drivers use to get out of tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The app will enhance the communication between the district and families, according to the release. MCPS also said it will continue using Skylert messaging via phone, email and text to share information about schedules and delays.

The app is available on Apple Store and Google Play. Users must have the MCPS access code, an email address and the child’s student identification number (lunch number) in order to create an account.

For more information about “Here Comes the Bus,” visit this website or contact the MCPS Transportation Department.