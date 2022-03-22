WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday in Wesley Chapel.

The governor will be joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Senate President Wilton Simpson for the 10:30 a.m. news conference at Innovation Preparatory Academy.

Details of what the governor will address have not been released.

News 6 will stream DeSantis’ remarks live at the top of this story when it begins.