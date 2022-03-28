Florida Gov. DeSantis to sign controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Floridas governor on Thursday, March 25, announced new recommendations called Buck the CDC that discourage mask wearing even though the CDC says the state still has wide areas at high levels of concern. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

SPRING HILL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a controversial bill banning sexual identity discussion in schools.

The governor signed the “Parental Rights in Education” bill — also dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — during a news conference Monday in Spring Hill at a charter school.

[TRENDING: Did teen’s big size factor in Orlando thrill ride death? | This is the No. 1 excuse speeding drivers use to get out of tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The bill prohibits the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms and also bars teaching those topics in other classrooms in ways that are “not age-appropriate.”

Ad

”The bill prohibits schools from not notifying parents about a student’s “mental, emotional or physical health or well-being,” which could include requiring schools to “out” LGTBQ students to parents.

The bill does make allowances if that notification could lead to a child being abused, abandoned or neglected. The bill also allows parents to sue school districts if they believe a school violated the bill.

Students across Central Florida performed walkouts in protest of the bill, arguing it discriminates against gay and transgender students.

”The district supports our students ability to peacefully voice their opinions and are permitted to partake in a protest as long as they follow all school safety guidelines,” Orange County Public Schools said in a statement earlier this month regarding the walkout.

Disney workers planned walkouts during their breaks every day earlier this month to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing the bill.

Ad

Do you agree with the new law? Vote below: