Florida Senate OKs controversial bill banning sexual identity discussion in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republicans in the Florida Senate passed the “parental rights in education” bill Tuesday, despite a day of debate and chants outside the chamber of “We say gay,” sending it to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

The vote on the bill was 27 to 17, with two Republicans — senators Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg and Jennifer Bradley of Orange Park — joining Democrats in voting against the bill.

The controversial HB 1557 prohibits the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms and also bars teaching those topics in other classrooms in ways that are “not age-appropriate.”

The bill also allows parents to sue school districts if they believe a school violated the bill.

Read the full bill for yourself.

Conservative supporters of the bill said it will stop “social engineering” and the influencing of children to consider an LGBTQ identity.

Critics, who have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, said the bill will be problematic and even dangerous for LGBTQ children who are coming to terms with their identity.

DeSantis has indicated he will sign the bill.