WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. The Florida Supreme Court told DeSantis on Thursday, Feb. 9, it will not answer his question on whether a Black congressman's district is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) (Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday will hold a news conference at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

No other details were disclosed.

On Monday, Simpson commented on the potential for legislative leaders to call a special session in Tallahassee regarding property insurance or condominium safety, as DeSantis has said he would “welcome” lawmakers’ return for either topic, but has only so far signaled interest in personally directing a special session on the topic of congressional redistricting.

“Last year, we passed a really good insurance bill, property insurance bill. Part of it is still working through the court system, I believe, but it’s starting to work,” Simpson told reporters. “We were disappointed we couldn’t get more done this year, but that’s part of the process. So, we decided it’d be better to wait for the next Legislature to take that issue up.”

