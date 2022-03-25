Video shows thief stealing bulldog puppy from Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find an Olde English Bulldog puppy, stolen from a Marion County backyard.

The 6-month-old puppy was taken on Tuesday, March 15 from a home located at SE 135th Avenue, just north of Lake Weir, deputies said.

The dog’s owner told investigators she saw someone chasing her dogs around the backyard on her surveillance camera, but when she checked outside the person was gone, and so was the puppy.

According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy is valued at $3,500.

If you can help identify the man or find the dog, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, or call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). You may be eligible for a cash reward.