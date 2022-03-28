Winter Park couple to blast off in Blue Origin rocket Tuesday

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space tourism company is set to launch a rocket in Texas Tuesday with a crew that includes a Central Florida couple.

The NS-20 flight, originally set to launch on March 23, is targeted to blast off at 9:30 a.m. EST from Launch Site One in West Texas.

Winter Park real estate developer Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon, are set to join the fourth human flight for the New Shepard program, according to Blue Origin’s website.

“This is going to be a fantastic 26th wedding anniversary,” Sharon Hagle said after her and her husband’s launch was announced. “To have your partner go with you is beyond the Moon.”

Marc Hagle is the president and CEO of Tricor International, a residential and commercial property development corporation based in Winter Park. According to a news release, Tricor International has developed or owns shopping centers, warehouses, medical facilities, recreational facilities, drug stores, and office projects across the U.S.

Sharon Hagle founded the nonprofit SpaceKids Global, which is aimed at inspiring kids to excel in STEAM education.

The couple will be joined by Marty Allen, Jim Kitchen, Dr. George Nield and Blue Origin’s Gary Lai, the New Shepard chief architect replacing “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, who was originally meant to accompany the other crew members.

Blue Origin announced that Davidson would no longer join the crew on March 17 and subsequently shifted the launch date to Tuesday.

