Orlando police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating two fatal hit-and-runs that happened just hours apart Monday evening.

According to police, the first hit-and-run happened on Colonial Drive around 4:30 p.m. and the second wreck occurred just before midnight at the intersection of Kirkman and Vineland roads.

“We have a lot of information right now. My suggestion to the person who was driving that car is that they come forward before we go and find them,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said in reference to the crash that left a man dead right before midnight.

He told News 6 the driver of the car abandoned it about a mile away.

“The minute the individual chooses to leave the scene, then that is a crime,” Rolon said.

The victim was from out-of-state, according to police. They have not yet released the name as they are working to notify the family.

The crash at Kirkman and Vineland roads happened hours after one early Monday evening that shut down an area of Colonial Drive for hours.

Police said they identified that crash victim as 47-year-old Ryan Bagwell.

Rolon said they have a 17- and 18-year-old in custody in that fatal hit-and-run crash.

“Citizens played a pivotal role in that investigation. We were able to locate the vehicle, and eventually they got into a pursuit and two individuals were apprehended,” Rolon said.