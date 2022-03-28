INTERACTIVE: 220 escaped animals reported to Florida wildlife officials since 2016, records show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Shortly before James Bronzo permanently closed his longtime East Orange County wildlife sanctuary last year, a four-foot-long lizard known as an Asian water monitor escaped from its outdoor cage and wandered into a neighbor’s backyard.

The unnerved neighbor contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in June 2021 to report the giant lizard, records show, prompting a state wildlife officer to be dispatched to the property with equipment to capture the monitor, which can be legally possessed without a license.

As the lizard was being returned to the wildlife sanctuary, Bronzo told the FWC officer that an intruder may have tampered with the cage.

“I thought I got robbed. The cage doors were open,” Brozno said, according to a video recording captured by the FWC officer’s body-worn camera.

Despite Bronzo’s allegation that a trespasser was responsible, which he admittedly did not report to law enforcement, the FWC officer found evidence suggesting the lizard could have escaped from the cage on its own by pushing through a loosely secured door.

“He may have legitimately escaped,” the FWC officer told Bronzo.

Bronzo’s Asian water monitor is among more than 200 escaped captive animals reported to FWC since 2016, according to agency documents obtained by News 6 through a public records request.

The escaped animals, which include some exotic and non-native species requiring state licenses to possess, slipped away from enclosures located in homes, businesses, wildlife sanctuaries and accredited zoos, state records show.

Only certain species of captive animals must be reported to FWC when they escape. The state agency believes those escapes are under-reported due to the owners’ apprehension and fear of enforcement action.

“People need to know you need good cages,” Bronzo told News 6 after pleading no contest to violating the state’s caging requirements, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was not required to report the lizard’s escape under FWC rules.

Bronzo paid $273 in court costs and made a $250 donation to a wildlife trust fund to resolve the matter, court records show.

An 11-feet-long yellow anaconda escaped from the Tallahassee home of Kim Garner in July 2021 after the owner admitted to leaving the large snake unattended in a screen-enclosed porch, FWC records show.

“I always watch her and keep my eyes on her. But this time I forgot and I had her loose on the porch a little too long and I forgot to feed her that night,” Garner told an FWC investigator, who said his pet snake could be “dangerous”.

Three months later, at a home located more than four miles from where the anaconda escaped, Roy Holland attempted to close his garage door, but it would not completely shut.

“(I) opened the garage door and saw the snake half in and half out,” Holland told FWC investigators. He later killed the snake by shooting it, records show.

The agency later determined the snake was the same yellow anaconda that escaped from Garner’s home.

Gardner was charged with failing to prevent the snake’s escape and illegally possessing a prohibited species. Although Florida banned the possession of yellow anacondas in 2019, Garner could have sought a permit since he acquired the snake before the law took effect.

Last month state prosecutors dismissed the misdemeanor charges against Garner because he successfully completed a pretrial intervention program, court records show.

Garner did not respond to voicemail messages left by News 6.

Other escaped animals reported to FWC by animal owners or witnesses since 2016 include:

Under current FWC rules, anyone possessing a non-indigenous venomous reptile or a “reptile of concern” such as a Burmese python or green anaconda is required to report escapes to the agency.

Owners of “Class I” wildlife are also required to report escapes to FWC. “Class I” wildlife includes lions, tigers, crocodiles, chimpanzees, orangutans, bears, elephants, Komodo dragons, hyenas, and siamangs.

FWC is considering a proposal (IBE Reporting 68A-6.018 (myfwc.com)) that would expand escape reporting requirements to the owners of “Class II” wildlife (Class II Wildlife | FWC (myfwc.com) ) that includes bobcats, servals, alligators, macaques, wolverines and howler monkeys. Under the proposal, owners of capuchin monkeys, spider monkeys and woolly monkeys would also be required to report escapes, along with owners of native venomous reptiles such as rattlesnakes and coral snakes.