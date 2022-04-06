Woman killed in Orange County hit-and-run was helping turtle cross road, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol identified the woman who on Wednesday was hit and killed by a box truck Tuesday afternoon.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol identified a woman who was hit and killed by a box truck Tuesday afternoon.

An Orange County arrest affidavit identified the woman as 57-year-old Virginia Celli-Olivo.

Investigators said she was helping a turtle cross the road when she was hit and killed on Curry Ford Road near Sanctuary Point Boulevard.

“We are in shock ... and as I talk to you, I, I don’t think I have ... I, I, process it,” Adelys Ferro said.

Ferro is with the Venezuelan American Caucus. She said her community is devastated.

She said Celli-Olivo is being remembered as an important part of the Venezuelan community in Central Florida.

Celli-Olivo died Tuesday after being hit by an Enterprise rental truck.

“She was genuinely a very kind and nice person,” Ferro said.

Ferro said Celli-Olivo often volunteered with the Venezuelan American Caucus, even helping with their social media.

“She was so committed to helping the Venezuelan community, especially the new immigrants that are arriving,” Ferro said.

As a community grieves, the man troopers said is responsible is behind bars after facing a judge Wednesday.

Troopers said Miguel Valero Gonzalez, 30, took off after the crash but was caught a few hours later at a BP gas station about five miles away on Narcoossee Road.

Troopers originally said Celli-Olivo’s car was disabled but after talking to her passenger, they learned the woman was trying to help an animal.

“They put their hazard lights on in the vehicle, they pulled over to rescue a turtle that was in the roadway,” Lt. Tara Crescenzi with FHP said.

Gonzalez faces several charges including leaving the scene of a crash with a death.

“He did admit to being involved in the collision and he did admit to fleeing the scene and he admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day,” Crescenzi said.

Troopers said this serves as a reminder to be careful on the road.

“If you see an animal in the roadway, you can notify law enforcement — if you see a dog or a large animal — just so people don’t swerve out of the roadway and cause an accident,” Crescenzi said.

The Venezuelan American Caucus will be looking at ways to help the victim’s family but ask people to send prayers.