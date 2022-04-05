Good Samaritan leads authorities to box truck that fled fatal crash in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A good Samaritan followed a box truck after it drove off from a crash that killed a woman and injured another person in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Curry Ford Road near Sanctuary Point Boulevard. Troopers responded to the crash along with Orange County Fire Rescue.

Troopers said a woman was outside of her disabled SUV in the westbound lanes of Curry Ford when the box truck struck her and the vehicle.

#Crash at Curry Ford Rd./Sanctuary Point Blvd: Auto vs. pedestrian, 1 fatality. W/B Curry Ford shut down. Crews transported a 2nd patient to AHE. OCSO and FHP also on scene. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 5, 2022

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, FHP said.

Troopers said a good Samaritan followed the box truck until law enforcement arrived. Two people in the truck are being interviewed by FHP, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.