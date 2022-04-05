1 dead in crash on SR 429 in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman from Winter Garden is dead after a crash on S.R. 429 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at mile marker 19, troopers said.

Troopers said the woman was driving a Pontiac sedan northbound on S.R. 429 when she lost control, crossed over the median and hit a Ford van head-on. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from her car, according to the crash report.

Investigators said a third car also got caught up in the crash sending it into the median.

The woman was taken to Winter Garden Hospital, where she later died, troopers said. The other two drivers were also taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK, records show.

Troopers have not released the name of the victim.