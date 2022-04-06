Fatal motorcycle crash closes Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Part of Conway Road in Orlando reopened after a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash with another vehicle, according to police.

The fatal crash happened in the 2100 block of Conway Road.

Orlando police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash.

Northbound lanes of Conway Road were closed at Michigan Street for a couple hours and reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Details about the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.