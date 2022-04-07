1 killed, 1 injured in Brevard County motorcycle crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcycle rider was killed and his passenger was critically hurt Wednesday night after a crash on S.R. 50 near Titusville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:05 p.m. near the intersection of S.R. 50, known as Cheney Highway in the area, and Plantation Drive.

Troopers said the crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan.

Investigators said both vehicles were traveling along S.R. 50 with the sedan in front of the motorcycle. Troopers said the sedan slowed down, but the motorcycle did not and slammed into the rear of the car.

The motorcycle rider, a 40-year-old man from Christmas, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said. The passenger on the bike, a 39-year-old woman also from Christmas, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The driver of the car was not badly injured in the wreck.