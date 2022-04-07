80º

LIVE

Local News

1 killed, 1 injured in Brevard County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Crash happened at intersection of Cheney Highway, Plantation Drive

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Brevard County, Motorcycle, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Authorities investigate a fatal crash in Brevard County.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcycle rider was killed and his passenger was critically hurt Wednesday night after a crash on S.R. 50 near Titusville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:05 p.m. near the intersection of S.R. 50, known as Cheney Highway in the area, and Plantation Drive.

[TRENDING: Seats of Orlando thrill ride where teen fatally fell were adjusted to fit larger patrons, attorney says | Alligator breeding season arrives: 4 safety tips from Gatorland experts | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Troopers said the crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan.

Investigators said both vehicles were traveling along S.R. 50 with the sedan in front of the motorcycle. Troopers said the sedan slowed down, but the motorcycle did not and slammed into the rear of the car.

The motorcycle rider, a 40-year-old man from Christmas, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said. The passenger on the bike, a 39-year-old woman also from Christmas, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The driver of the car was not badly injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email