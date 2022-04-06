‘I wish that it was a bad dream:’ Dozens remember 17-year-old killed in New Smyrna Beach crash

A group of about 50 people remembered Sidd Sukhdeo Tuesday evening with a vigil.

Classmates, friends and family gathered outside of Halifax Hospital where Sukhdeo’s mother is being treated after being injured in the crash.

“We’re all one big family,” said Andy Bigelow, president of the New Smyrna Beach Band Parents’ Association. “We pull together, support each other.”

The group lit candles in Sukhdeo’s memory and shared their grief.

His cousin, Triana Ramkishun said she and Sidd were like brother and sister.

“Just an amazing soul our angel that was taken from us too fast,” Ramkishun said.

The 17-year-old was killed in a crash Sunday morning when the family was returning home from Orlando.

Police said Michael Miles, 32, was drunk when he rear-ended the family’s van on route 44.

Sukhdeo, who was sitting in the back of the vehicle at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I felt numb I felt like it was just a dream I couldn’t believe it,” Ramkishun said.

Bigelow said he wishes it was a bad dream he could wake up from.

“We’re hoping that by the family knowing we’re here and we’re doing this that it provides them some peace and comfort to know they’re supported,” Bigelow said.

Sukhdeo was a member of the band at New Smyrna Beach High School and was described as a very talented and positive person.

Hannah Barlow played in band with Sukhdeo. She joined the vigil Tuesday night as tears filled her eyes.

“When he was little, I invited him to come play with me at high school in band and he was just so mature for his age and so full of life,” Barlow said.

Miles, the accused drunk driver, is facing several charges including driving under the influence. Monday, he bailed out of Volusia County Jail.

“It’s not fair and I hate that the driver is able to walk freely right now,” Ramkishun said.

Michael Miles was arrested Sunday in New Smyrna Beach, accused of driving under the influence, resulting in a fatal crash. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The state attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday to revoke his bond.

His pretrial detention hearing is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m.