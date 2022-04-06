Judge revokes bond for man accused of driving drunk, killing teen in New Smyrna Beach crash

Michael Miles was arrested Sunday in New Smyrna Beach, accused of driving under the influence, resulting in a fatal crash.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A judge revoked the bond of a man accused of driving while intoxicated in a New Smyrna Beach crash that killed a 17-year-old boy during a hearing Wednesday.

The state attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday to revoke the bond of Michael Miles, 32. The family identified the person who was killed as Siddharth Sukhdeo. He was a junior at New Smyrna Beach High School.

The family was coming home from a belated birthday party for him, and was traveling at night to avoid traffic.

The office of R.J. Larizza announced the motion to revoke Miles’ bond on Twitter, at the same time friends and family had gathered for a vigil remembering 17-year-old Sidd Sukhdeo, the teen who was killed in the crash Sunday. Miles bonded out of the Volusia County jail on Monday.

“Our office has filed a motion to revoke the bond in the DUI manslaughter case involving the 17-year-old New Smyrna Beach High School student,” the tweet read. “Michael Miles’ pretrial detention hearing is set for (Wednesday) at 11:00 a.m.”

The motion cited the fact that Miles was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash and the fact he had previously been found guilty of driving under the influence to show that the man poses “a threat of harm to the community.”

New Smyrna Beach police said the 32-year-old was driving a silver Nissan on State Road 44 near Interstate 95 early Sunday morning and failed to stop behind a gray Honda, hitting the back of the car.

When one of the police officers, who happened to be nearby, got to the scene, she said Miles appeared to be unconscious, according to a charging affidavit. While trying to assess the occupants of the other vehicle, she saw Miles get out of the Nissan and could smell alcohol on his breath, the report said.

Police said Miles thought the Honda was moving and that’s why he did not stop. After the collision, the next thing he remembers is waking up and seeing a police officer, the affidavit said. Police said his speech was slurred and his eyes appeared to be glassy and bloodshot.

Later at Advent Health in New Smyrna Beach, police said Miles refused both a breath test and a blood test.

Miles faces charges of driving under the influence, DUI manslaughter, DUI with damage to a person or property, prior refusal to submit to testing, driving with a suspended license causing death or serious injury and DUI causing serious bodily injury to another.