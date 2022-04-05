New Smyrna Beach teen killed in crash remembered as a promising young musician

Police said the Sukhdeo family was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver Sunday morning on State Route 44, killing 17-year-old Sidd Sukhdeo and critically injuring the mother.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A vigil was held Tuesday night to remember a New Smyrna Beach teen who was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

Police said a family was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver Sunday morning on State Route 44, killing 17-year-old Sidd Sukhdeo and critically injuring his mother.

People from the community gathered to remember the teen and pray for the mother’s recovery.

“This was a leader, this was a light,” Dave Cuchetti said.

The loss of Sidd Suhkdeo has now left a hole at Cuchetti School of Music.

“Their family was very loved in this community. They’re a giving family,” Cuchetti said.

Cuchetti taught the young musician and his brother for over a decade, becoming a close friend of the family.

He called Sidd had one of the kindest hearts, even at a young age.

“Here he is, an all-state trumpet player, a violin player, helping fourth and third-grade kids during COVID who don’t have any leadership in front of them because the schools are closed,” he said.

The teen was killed early Sunday morning in an accident when the family was coming home from Orlando.

Police said Michael Miles was drunk when he rear-ended the family’s van. Miles is now facing six charges, including DUI, DUI with manslaughter and driving with a suspended license. He bonded out of the Volusia County Jail on Monday.

Police said Sidd was seated in the back row of the van and died at the scene of the accident.

“He was always positive, he never ragged anybody. He loved everybody. Everybody loved him. Next year, he was supposed to be the drum major of the New Smyrna Beach band,” Cuchetti said.

Cuchetti has since been by the family’s side as Sandy, the mother, fights in the hospital.

He said their lives are changed forever.

“All of the music that has been in that house for 11 years is going to be quiet now,” he said.