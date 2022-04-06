88º

SunRail crash with dump truck creates minor delays in Lake Mary

Crash reported at Lake Mary Boulevard and Country Club Road

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Dump truck crash with SunRail train in Lake Mary. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A crash between a SunRail train and a dump truck caused minor delays in Lake Mary.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at Lake Mary Boulevard and Country Club Road.

Westbound lanes of Lake Mary Boulevard are closed but eastbound is now open.

There were six passengers on the train during the crash. There were no reported injuries to crew or passengers, but crossing bars were damaged, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation said all SunRail trains, including the train involved in the incident, were back on the move around 9 a.m. and there were no additional delays to service expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

