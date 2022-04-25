Stolen credit card leads to chase, deputy shooting at suspects, Lake Sheriff’s Office says

A Lake County deputy opened fire at three suspects, hurting two of them, following a chase near Lady Lake Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said deputies were on the lookout for a vehicle after a stolen credit card was used at Walmart in Leesburg earlier in the day.

A deputy spotted the vehicle in the Lady Lake area and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle drove off, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office said that at some point during the chase, the deputy stepped out of his vehicle and fired shots at the suspects’ vehicle as it drove toward him hitting two of the suspects.

Deputies said the three suspects in the vehicle abandoned it in the Country Life Mobile Home Park in Leesburg and ran off, but were ultimately nabbed at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts.

Investigators said two of the suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.