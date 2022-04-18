7-year-old girl struck, killed by her grandmother in Lake County, FHP says

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman hit and killed her 7-year-old granddaughter Sunday in Lake County while dropping off family members at their home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the woman pulled into a driveway in Leesburg and dropped off her relatives. When she pulled forward, didn’t notice the girl that was in front of her car and struck her, according to authorities.

The child was taken to Leesburg Regional Hospital and later died, according to the FHP.

An investigation is ongoing.