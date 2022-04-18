23-year-old threatened to kill Lake County teen over Snapchat, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man threatened a Mount Dora High School student over Snapchat, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Giovanni Rodriguez, 23, surrendered himself at the Lake County jail Friday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators said the victim was approached by another student at the school who said he wanted to fight the teen. The teen refused, but then received a threatening message on social media, according to deputies.

“Don’t get shoot up lil (expletive) boy, I’m not (redacted) but I’ll kill for him, I got your number and I’ll track you down,” the message read, according to detectives.

Investigators said Rodriguez is the older brother of the boy who wanted to fight the victim and is the person who sent the Snapchat message.

Rodriguez faces a charge of written threats to kill.