Man found alive in woods days after canoe overturns in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who went missing after his canoe flipped in Alexander Springs has been found alive, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Davidson Anjab, 39, was with two other men Sunday afternoon when their canoe flipped. Deputies said the other two men were able to get back into the canoe but Anjab was not.

The two men told deputies Anjab swam to shore and yelled to them that he would meet back up with them.

Deputies said Anjab was located Tuesday about a tenth of a mile into the woods near the shoreline where he was last seen.

Anjab was found dehydrated and as of 12 p.m., crews were working to get him out of the wooded area.