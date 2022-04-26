3 found dead in apparent double murder-suicide near Winter Park

Officials said two of them appeared to be victims of homicide and the other suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Three people were found dead late Monday at a home near Winter Park in what deputies say appears to be a double murder-suicide.

A shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Princess Gate Boulevard in the Howell Estates community of unincorporated Winter Park.

[TRENDING: WATCH: Orange County deputy under review after video shows him put arm around man’s neck | Mother of teen who died falling from Orlando drop tower to speak publicly for 1st time | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found three people dead. Officials said two of them appeared to be victims of homicide and the other suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s officials said “an investigation indicates that the subject is a family friend of the victims (who was) staying in the home.”

The sheriff’s office later said that a 17-year-old who was in the house at the time of the shooting crawled out of a window to safety. Deputies said it’s believed the suspect had already shot himself when the teen, who was unharmed, crawled through the window.

No other details, including information about the victims, have been released.

Terri Riley said she was friends with the victims who were killed Monday night.

“They were very sweet people,” Riley said. “Just a big loss. They knew a lot of people, you know.”

Linda Lubitz, who lives nearby, learned about the news when she woke up Tuesday morning.

Ad

“I said no good deed goes unpunished, and the reason I said that is because they had taken somebody in out of the goodness of their heart,” Lubitz said.

Medical Examiner just showed up to the scene at Princess Gate Blvd.



Deputies have been here for 12 hours. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/wdPd67qtYO — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) April 26, 2022

Seminole County Deputies are investigating a suspicious incident on Princess Gate Blvd. Deputies have not released any more info.



We are live at 5 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/2FXo5HM2iM — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) April 26, 2022