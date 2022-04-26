85º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

3 found dead in apparent double murder-suicide near Winter Park

Seminole County deputies investigate shooting in Howell Estates

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Tags: Seminole County, Crime, Shooting, Double Murder-Suicide
Officials said two of them appeared to be victims of homicide and the other suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Three people were found dead late Monday at a home near Winter Park in what deputies say appears to be a double murder-suicide.

A shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Princess Gate Boulevard in the Howell Estates community of unincorporated Winter Park.

[TRENDING: WATCH: Orange County deputy under review after video shows him put arm around man’s neck | Mother of teen who died falling from Orlando drop tower to speak publicly for 1st time | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found three people dead. Officials said two of them appeared to be victims of homicide and the other suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s officials said “an investigation indicates that the subject is a family friend of the victims (who was) staying in the home.”

The sheriff’s office later said that a 17-year-old who was in the house at the time of the shooting crawled out of a window to safety. Deputies said it’s believed the suspect had already shot himself when the teen, who was unharmed, crawled through the window.

No other details, including information about the victims, have been released.

Terri Riley said she was friends with the victims who were killed Monday night.

“They were very sweet people,” Riley said. “Just a big loss. They knew a lot of people, you know.”

Linda Lubitz, who lives nearby, learned about the news when she woke up Tuesday morning.

“I said no good deed goes unpunished, and the reason I said that is because they had taken somebody in out of the goodness of their heart,” Lubitz said.

Three people were found dead late Monday at a home near Winter Park in what deputies say appears to be a double murder-suicide.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email

Ezzy Castro is a multimedia journalist on News 6's morning team who has a passion for telling the stories of the people in the Central Florida community. Ezzy worked at WFOR CBS4 in South Florida and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Being from Miami, Ezzy loves Cuban coffee and croquetas!

email