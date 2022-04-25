Brevard County student, 14, accused of threatening school shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old Brevard County middle school student is accused of threatening a school shooting.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the student was arrested Monday afternoon after authorities learned of a threat sent through TikTok.

The student sent several messages through the app, including one regarding a gun and that the student would “bring it to school and kill everyone,” a probable cause affidavit said.

The sheriff’s office said the student went to DeLaura Middle School.

News 6 is not naming the student due to the fact the child did not have access to any firearms.

The student faces a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.