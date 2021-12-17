Expelled student arrested after threatening school shooting, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A teen who was expelled from an Orange County private school was arrested after making a school shooting threat while on a video chat with other students, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Champion Preparatory Academy Thursday where several students reported to school officials they saw the 13-year-old threaten to shoot up the school and waved what appeared to be a gun while on a video group chat.

Officials said the sheriff’s office responded to the teen’s home where they found an airsoft pistol and knives in his bedroom. Deputies said the teen admitted to making the threats as a “joke.”

He is charged with written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting, which is a second-degree felony.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.