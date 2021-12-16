78º

Brevard County officials deem recent threat against school unfounded after investigation

Brevard County Public Schools will resume as normal on Friday

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County school officials and law enforcement announced on Thursday that the recent threats of violence against district schools are unfounded.

Officials were made aware of threats circulating around social media threatening violence at Brevard County campuses on Friday, according to a school representative.

After investigating these claims, Brevard County school and law enforcement officials determined Friday is expected to be a normal school day.

“We are asking you to speak with your children about the serious nature of making a school threat. They are NEVER a “joke” and they will not be treated lightly under any circumstances,” said a school district representative in a statement. “Please help your children understand that some of these consequences carry lifelong repercussions.”

