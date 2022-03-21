School shooting threat found in graffiti near Timber Creek High prompts alert, investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Graffiti threatening a shooting at an Orange County high school has prompted a sheriff’s investigation, officials said on Monday.

The graffiti, which also included swastikas and “KKK,” was found Sunday afternoon on a community clubhouse in the 2500 block of Wild Tamarind Boulevard near Timber Creek High School, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vandalism also had “a statement about shooting up Timber Creek High School,” according to deputies.

Authorities said school resource officers at Timber Creek High and school administrators were alerted about the threat.

Timber Creek High informed parents and guardians about the threat via voicemail.

“I was made aware of vandalism on an Avalon community building that contained racist language, anti-Semitic symbols and a possible threat against our school and administration,” Principal Kelly Paduano said. “I want to assure you I take these situations very seriously. If this involves any of our students, they will be disciplined according to our code of student conduct up to and including expulsion or possible arrest.”

Additional security would likely be visible Monday at the school, she added.

An investigation is ongoing.