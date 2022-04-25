Prosecutors to seek death penalty against Daytona Beach couple’s accused killer

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week.

State attorneys filed a notice of intent with the circuit court to pursue a death sentence against Jean Macean.

Macean is accused of slashing the throats Terry and Brenda Aultman as they were riding their bikes home from Bike Week festivities back in March.

He was arrested in Orange County several days later. Daytona Beach police said he confessed to the killings and that they were random in nature.

Macean was indicted March 29 by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. At the time of the indictments, prosecutors had not decided yet whether to pursue the death penalty, waiting instead until they could speak to law enforcement and the family of the victims.