‘Shaken up our world:’ Daytona Beach residents work to protect themselves after couple’s stabbing death

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police said Thursday they have received about 100 tips so far in the case of Terry and Brenda Aultman, who were found stabbed to death over the weekend.

Until the killer is caught, residents near the area said they are taking action to protect themselves. Investigators said the couple was killed early Sunday by a random attacker on Wild Olive Avenue near Seabreeze Avenue. They were stabbed and theirs throats were slashed.

“I’ve always felt safe here even with the fluxes of minor crime — like car break-ins or drug deals here and there — but because of this, I will probably change some of my patterns,” said Mariah, a resident who lives around the corner from where the couple was killed.

Police believe a person of interest, captured on several cameras, is still in the Daytona Beach area.

“We are considering putting cameras up now,” Mariah said.

She’s not the only one taking extra precautions.

“We’ve walked many times, many times late at night, and never felt one bit of fear. Never. This has shaken up our world right here,” Jody Noble said.

Noble said late Saturday night she walked home to Wild Olive from Bike Week on Seabreeze Avenue with a friend. She took the same path the Aultmans would take just an hour later.

“I went right through that intersection,” she said.

[RELATED: Daytona Beach police chief urges residents to remain vigilant until suspected killer caught]

Police said someone attacked the couple when they were riding bicycles home from Seabreeze. They believe the couple was followed and it was a random attack.

“It’s changed our way of working around here. It’s just heartbreaking. My girlfriend and I are both going to get mace that looks like a gun,” Noble said.

Noble and her husband, Chip, said they’ll be using Uber, even down the street now, to Bike Week.

“I got a concealed permit and I know, she kind of looked at me and said you really don’t need to do that, but I’m glad I did,” Chip said.

Police Chief Jakari Young said all Daytona Beach residents need to be staying vigilant and aware until the killer is caught. He said catching the suspect is their most important task at hand right now and the U.S. Marshalls are now working with them to search.

If anyone has seen their person of interest or has information you’re asked to call detectives at 386-671-5257

