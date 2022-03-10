69º

WATCH LIVE: Daytona Beach discuss arrest of man accused of stabbing couple to death

Jean R. Macean was arrested Thursday

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police said Thursday they caught the suspected killer responsible for the deaths of Terry and Brenda Aultman, who were found stabbed over the weekend.

Police said Jean R. Macean was arrested for the fatal stabbings. In a tweet, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department for Macean’s arrest.

Investigators said the couple was killed early Sunday by a random attacker on Wild Olive Avenue near Seabreeze Avenue. They were stabbed and theirs throats were slashed.

Police said someone attacked the couple when they were riding bicycles home from Seabreeze. They believed the couple was followed and it was a random attack.

A news conference is expected at 6 p.m. in Daytona Beach. News 6 will stream it live here when it happens.

