‘They were wonderful:’ Daughter remembers couple found slain in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Family members of a slain Daytona Beach couple reacted Thursday night after the arrest of Jean Macean, who is accused of killing Terry and Brenda Aultman.

Brenda Aultman’s daughter, Sara Turner, attended a news conference with Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young and thanked officers for their help.

“I want to thank every single one of you for all the work to help get this person -- no, I’m sorry, he’s not a person, he’s a monster -- getting this monster off the streets so that nobody else would get hurt or have to deal with the pain,” Tuner said.

Investigators said Macean was arrested earlier in the day an Orlando apartment complex.

Young said Macean stabbed the couple and slit their throats while they were riding their bicycles early Sunday morning after attending Bike Week festivities. A motive in the fatal attack is not known.

“I lost my best friend. My mother was the most amazing, caring, giving, loving person in the world,” Turner said. She was as funny as she can be and so was her husband. They were both wonderful and happy and loving and they didn’t deserve what happened to them.”

Brenda Aultman went on to describe the ordeal as a “nightmare.”

“I never expected this could ever happen. This isn’t real. It doesn’t feel real. I don’t think it will ever feel real,” she said.

Macean faces two counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to have a first appearance before a judge on Friday at the Orange County Jail.