State attorney to provide updates on Volusia County cases

State Attorney R.J. Larizza gives an update on the Tristyn Bailey murder case.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The state attorney for Volusia County will provide an update on cases Tuesday afternoon.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at the DeLand courthouse. It’s not known which cases he will discuss.

The latest high-profile case in Volusia County happened earlier this month when a Daytona Beach couple was found stabbed to death with their throats slashed.

Police said Terry and Brenda Aultman were riding their bicycles home from Bike Week on Seabreeze Avenue when they were randomly attacked. The accused killer, 32-year-old Jean Macean, was arrested after a dayslong search and faces first-degree murder charges.

“This is one of the most vicious attacks I’ve ever seen in my 20 years. It’s extremely disturbing because it’s completely senseless. Usually, we can provide a nexus or a motive, but for this one right now, we cannot,” Chief Jakari Young said of the stabbings.