Man accused in stabbing deaths of Daytona Beach couple extradited to Volusia

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man accused of stabbing a Daytona Beach couple to death earlier this month was extradited Tuesday to Volusia County.

Jean Macean, 32, was arrested in Orlando last week and was taken to the Orange County jail, where he was ordered to be held without bond.

[TRENDING: Corgi survives after falling off boat, swimming miles to shore | Police warn about dangerous ‘Orbeez Challenge’ social media trend | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Following his arrest, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Macean confessed to killing Terry and Brenda Aultman, who were found dead with their throats slashed.

The Aultmans were riding their bicycles home from Bike Week activities when they were attacked, according to authorities. Police said they believe the killings were random as there is no known motive.

Macean, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, appeared before a Volusia County judge on Wednesday and was given no bond.

Brenda and Terry Aultman (Contributed Photo (Daytona Beach Police Department))