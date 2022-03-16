72º

LIVE

Local News

Man accused in stabbing deaths of Daytona Beach couple extradited to Volusia

Jean Macean charged with murder in deaths of Terry and Brenda Aultman

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Tags: Volusia County, Crime, Jean Macean, Double Stabbing, Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man accused of stabbing a Daytona Beach couple to death earlier this month was extradited Tuesday to Volusia County.

Jean Macean, 32, was arrested in Orlando last week and was taken to the Orange County jail, where he was ordered to be held without bond.

[TRENDING: Corgi survives after falling off boat, swimming miles to shore | Police warn about dangerous ‘Orbeez Challenge’ social media trend | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Following his arrest, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Macean confessed to killing Terry and Brenda Aultman, who were found dead with their throats slashed.

The Aultmans were riding their bicycles home from Bike Week activities when they were attacked, according to authorities. Police said they believe the killings were random as there is no known motive.

Macean, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, appeared before a Volusia County judge on Wednesday and was given no bond.

Brenda and Terry Aultman (Contributed Photo (Daytona Beach Police Department))

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Ezzy Castro is a multimedia journalist on News 6's morning team who has a passion for telling the stories of the people in the Central Florida community. Ezzy worked at WFOR CBS4 in South Florida and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Being from Miami, Ezzy loves Cuban coffee and croquetas!

email