New details of investigation into violent deaths of Daytona Beach couple emerge

Friends of Terry and Brenda Aultman created a makeshift memorial to the couple following the arrest of a suspect

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police said they received more than 100 tips leading up to the arrest of the man they believe is responsible for slashing the throats of a Daytona Beach couple.

Jean R. Macean, 32, was arrested Thursday in Orlando on murder charges in the deaths of Terry and Brenda Aultman, who were found stabbed to death with their throats slashed over the weekend.

Detectives said surveillance video shows Macean walking around the area on the night the couple was killed.

Records released by Daytona Beach police show, one of the tips came from someone who said he saw Macean eating somewhere. Investigators said he used a credit card, which they were able to track leading up to his arrest.

Police said Macean has confessed to killing the couple.

Macean on Friday briefly appeared before a judge, who ordered that Macean will remain jailed without bond.

On Friday, after word of the news the suspect had been caught spread, friends of the Aultmans gathered where they were killed to create a memorial and pay tribute.

“He was just one of the best human beings you could ever meet,” said their friend Caleb.

Terry was a supervisor at the Amazon warehouse in Deltona. His coworkers created a memorial and said he had a lasting impact on each of their lives. They said they are still shocked that he and his wife are gone.

“Just a bright spot for everybody’s day so it was just so sad that he had to go out like that,” Caleb said.