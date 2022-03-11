Strong storms on the way to Central Florida, then a HUGE drop in temperatures. Here’s the timing

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a very strong cold front that will move through Central Florida on Saturday and bring drastic changes to our temperatures.

Will see a few storms on Friday, well ahead of the front, with a 40% coverage across the region.

High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s in the Orlando area on Friday.

Expect the coverage of rain on Saturday, especially for the first half of the day, to be 90%. Some storms could be severe with strong wind, lightning and heavy rain. We can’t rule out one or two rotating storms, although that risk is very low.

By the afternoon, most of the rain will have pushed out.

By Sunday, we start off in the 30s and 40s and only end up in the mid-60s.

We will see lots of sunshine on Sunday and Monday before another round of rain by the middle of next week.

Don’t forget to “spring forward” before going to bed Saturday night and set the clocks ahead one hour.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 78. The record high is 91, set at 1918.

