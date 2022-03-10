Quit leaving kittens in boxes at our door, Orange County official says

Orange County Animal Services is asking people to save cats the right way.

The shelter posted to its Twitter page that for the third time in less than one month, a cat was abandoned in a box at its doors.

This time, it was a kitten in a box which was inside a tied pillowcase, according to the post. The shelter has named the kitten Conroy.

“We don’t know how long he’d been there. We do know it rained most of the night. When staff finally got him out, he was understandably upset and terrified,” according to its Facebook post.

The box was dumped at the shelter’s entrance and staff asked for people to save a life and drop off cats the right way.

“We’re not sure why people continue to do this, but we’re asking our community to stop. It takes minutes to bring an animal in. Abandoning an animal like this, especially babies, is an act of cruelty,” its Facebook post also said.

Orange County Animal Services asks that you bring the cats in right by bringing the animal during its operating hours.