Woman plans to fly passengers to space with balloon

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A local woman has her sights set on the sky and she wants to take you with her.

Jane Poynter is the Founder and Co-CEO of Space Perspective.

The company’s goal is to strap a space capsule to a massive balloon and take you 20 miles into the sky for an out-of-this-world experience.

“We use an enormous balloon that is the size of a football stadium literally. You can pick up a football stadium and spin it around inside once that balloon is at full altitude,” says Poynter.

Once you are up, up and away, Poynter says you will be able to see the whole state of Florida, The Bahamas and beyond. And you will be doing it in style. She says once you travel two hours up into the air, you will be able to walk around the capsule, champagne in hand, while using FaceTime or other services to share the experience with your friends and family back on the ground.

Or better yet, share the experience with them in person. She says people are already buying group packages.

“A fair number of these capsules are actually being bought as entire capsules with people wanting to go with their friends, their family, their business colleagues,” Poynter said.

The whole project was inspired by the two years Poynter and her Co-CEO spent living in a biosphere in the 1990s.

”That really set Taber and me on this path to wanna take us all to space and have that quintessential astronaut experience,” Poynter said.

This isn’t her first time pushing the limits in space. Poynter said she has started multiple companies and reminds us, “you may remember the Red Bull Stratos space jump where Felix Baumgartner jumped out of a space capsule ... we broke that record two years later.”

Now, if you are interested in joining her next adventure, you can book a seat on her mission to space for $125,000. She says she expects to take up paying guests as early as 2024.

Hear more about Poynter’s plan to take people to space, including more on the technology her team is using, details on what she says will be a luxurious space experience, and when prices could decrease on the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate.

