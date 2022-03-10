Festival of Fantasy parade returns to Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Festival of Fantasy Parade has returned to Walt Disney World.

The parade at Magic Kingdom rolled down Main Street U.S.A. Wednesday for the first time in two years. The parade returned the same day of its eighth anniversary at the theme park.

The Festival of Fantasy parade has been suspended ever since Walt Disney World was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The parade is the latest entertainment offering to return to the resort as Disney continues its reopening phase.

Last month, Disney brought back the Magic Kingdom stage show Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire and the new cavalcade, Disney Adventure Friends.

As with other things returning to Walt Disney World, there were some small changes that guests might notice. The parade had fewer performers, princesses were not joined by their princes and the Merida float from the movie “Brave” was removed all together.

Despite it all, the magic of the parade is still there as a number of popular floats and Disney characters can be seen throughout.

Disney plans to bring back even more entertainment this year. Fantasmic is returning soon to Hollywood Studios, and leaders are working on a re-imagined “Finding Nemo” show at Animal Kingdom.

The Festival of Fantasy parade is currently running twice a day at the Magic Kingdom. Guests can find showtimes in the My Disney Experience app or a park map.

