Police look for man accused of shooting another man, trying to run over woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police want to find the man accused of trying to run over a woman and shooting another man before driving off.

Investigators said they are looking for 31-year-old Jarrod Stalling.

Police said they began their investigation on Wednesday, April 13 after a call of a shooting at 333 N. Caroline St.

Officers said they found a man who had been shot in the back. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, records show.

A woman told police that Stalling was responsible for the shooting, according to the incident report.

She said that Stalling had called her to meet him in a field across the street from the home, where he was parked with another unknown man in a pickup truck. The woman said she had been having “drama” with Stalling, according to the report.

The woman said as she was talking to Stalling, she dropped her phone inside his car, but when she went to reach for it, the man grabbed her and spat in her face, records show.

Police said the woman managed to get away, but she heard Stalling say “Give me,” then watched as the unknown man in the pickup gave Stalling a handgun.

Officers said Stalling then drove his car toward the woman, but he missed her; however, he then turned around and managed to hit her leg with the car.

The woman managed to get back to the residence and then heard Stalling shout “I’ll end your (expletive),” before firing the gun, ultimately hitting the male victim, according to police.

Stalling then drove off. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Anyone who has seen Stalling is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5646.