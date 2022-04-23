Motorcyclist ‘killed instantly’ by speeding sedan in Daytona Beach Shores, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A car struck and killed a motorcyclist late Friday night in Daytona Beach Shores after being observed driving 85 mph, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

The officer who noted the car’s speed turned their lights on as it approached them heading southbound on South Atlantic Avenue (A1A), but the vehicle did not stop, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis signs 4 bills, including Stop W.O.K.E. Act, redistricting, special districts | Check your counter: 600,000 air fryers recalled over fire risk | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The driver, who officials have so far only said is a woman, struck a motorcyclist who was turning left into a gas station at 2530 S. Atlantic Ave., the release stated.

The motorcyclist was “killed instantly” in the crash, and the woman continued driving until her car became disabled in the 2600 block of S. Atlantic Ave., officials said.

According to the department, the motorcycle driver was from out of state, the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening head injuries, and neither of their identities have been released at the time of this report.

An investigation is ongoing, charges are pending and no other details were disclosed, according to the release.