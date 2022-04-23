81º

Orlando man ejected from pickup truck, killed in crash with trees in Orange County, troopers say

Crash reported near State Road 520, troopers say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man was killed overnight in a crash on Colonial Drive in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The 38-year-old was driving westbound near State Road 520 when his pickup truck left the roadway and struck several trees, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was ejected from the truck and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact time of the crash is unknown, as troopers said a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer found the wreck just before 7 a.m., and the report lists the incident time as 2:30 a.m.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

