Orlando man ejected from pickup truck, killed in crash with trees in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man was killed overnight in a crash on Colonial Drive in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The 38-year-old was driving westbound near State Road 520 when his pickup truck left the roadway and struck several trees, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was ejected from the truck and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact time of the crash is unknown, as troopers said a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer found the wreck just before 7 a.m., and the report lists the incident time as 2:30 a.m.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.