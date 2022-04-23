2 killed when speeding car rear-ends pickup truck on I-95 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed early Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Brevard County when a pickup truck was rear-ended at high speed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 33-year-old Vero Beach man driving southbound above the posted speed limit failed to slow down and struck the truck at mile marker 163 around 2:20 a.m., troopers said.

The truck left the roadway and overturned, while the Vero Beach man’s car did the same multiple times and ejected him, according to a crash report.

Both that man and a passenger in the truck, a 25-year-old Vero Beach woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Three of the truck’s other occupants, including a 25-year-old Vero Beach man who was driving it and was left with minor injuries, were taken to the hospital, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.