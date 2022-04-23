Fatal crash temporarily shuts down I-95 North in Rockledge

A crash involving one vehicle has shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 in Rockledge.

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – The driver of an SUV lost control and crashed on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, shutting down the northbound lanes of the highway in Rockledge.

The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. just past the Fiske Boulevard exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Chevy Trailblazer struck a wall and overturned, ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the crash site.

It’s not known what caused the driver to lose control. The crash is under investigation.