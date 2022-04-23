80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fatal crash temporarily shuts down I-95 North in Rockledge

Lanes since reopened

Tags: Brevard County, Traffic
A crash involving one vehicle has shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 in Rockledge. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – The driver of an SUV lost control and crashed on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, shutting down the northbound lanes of the highway in Rockledge.

The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. just past the Fiske Boulevard exit.

[TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis signs 4 bills, including Stop W.O.K.E. Act, redistricting, special districts | Check your counter: 600,000 air fryers recalled over fire risk | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Chevy Trailblazer struck a wall and overturned, ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the crash site.

It’s not known what caused the driver to lose control. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.