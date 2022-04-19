Dump truck hits I-95 overpass in Daytona Beach, lanes stay open

The upturned truck bed of a dump truck that hit the LPGA Boulevard overpass at I-95 in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – All lanes of Interstate 95 are staying open, even though a dump truck hit an overpass in Daytona Beach Monday night.

The incident happened on I-95 at the LPGA Boulevard overpass.

A statement from Daytona Beach Fire Dept. does not say how the dump truck caught the overpass, but images show the bed of the truck upturned and the contents dumped.

The truck’s driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

All lanes of the highway are open, Daytona Beach Fire says.