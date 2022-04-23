Passenger killed, driver seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Seminole County, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY Fla. – A motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Seminole County killed the bike’s passenger and seriously injured its driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 33-year-old Deltona man was driving northbound on East Lake Mary Boulevard with a 39-year-old Sanford woman when he lost control of the motorcycle near Celery Avenue for an unknown reason and the vehicle overturned at 2:40 a.m., ejecting both riders.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a crash report. Neither of them were wearing helmets, troopers said.

No other details were disclosed.