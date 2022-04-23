81º

Passenger killed, driver seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Seminole County, FHP says

Crash occurred on East Lake Mary Boulevard near Celery Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

SEMINOLE COUNTY Fla. – A motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Seminole County killed the bike’s passenger and seriously injured its driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 33-year-old Deltona man was driving northbound on East Lake Mary Boulevard with a 39-year-old Sanford woman when he lost control of the motorcycle near Celery Avenue for an unknown reason and the vehicle overturned at 2:40 a.m., ejecting both riders.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a crash report. Neither of them were wearing helmets, troopers said.

No other details were disclosed.

