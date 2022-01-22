Woman wanted for hit-and-run arrested, Daytona Beach Shores police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who Daytona Beach Shores police said left a man badly hurt in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday was arrested on Saturday, according to the agency.

A warrant was issued Friday for Lauren Meyers, 33, after she left the scene of the crash in front of the Winn-Dixie Plaza on South Atlantic Avenue, police said.

On dashcam video, Meyers can allegedly be seen striking the side of a car as she exits the plaza’s parking lot, police said. The impact directed the second car into a bus stop where a husband and wife were standing, and the husband reportedly pushed the wife out of harm’s way, according to police.

The wife suffered minor injuries in the crash and the husband was hospitalized with a serious head injury, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.