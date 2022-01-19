Daytona Beach Shores police search for hit-and-run driver who badly hurt a man waiting for the bus

Hit-and-run crash along South Atlantic Avenue in front of the Winn-Dixie Plaza

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who hurt a pedestrian Wednesday.

The crash happened along A1A in front of the Winn-Dixie Plaza.

According to police, a Ford sedan was heading south along A1A when a black Nissan Rogue hit the passenger side of the Ford and drove off.

The Ford spun out and went up on the sidewalk, hitting a light pole and Votran bus sign, according to investigators. The sign hit a couple who waiting for the bus, seriously hurting the man, police said.

[TRENDING: Student ends up as only passenger on transatlantic flight | Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said the vehicle involved has been located.

Investigators did not give any additional information on the driver or the victim. Officers are still searching for the driver.