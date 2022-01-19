69º

Daytona Beach Shores police search for hit-and-run driver who badly hurt a man waiting for the bus

Crash happened along A1A in front of the Winn-Dixie Plaza

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Hit-and-run crash along South Atlantic Avenue in front of the Winn-Dixie Plaza (Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who hurt a pedestrian Wednesday.

The crash happened along A1A in front of the Winn-Dixie Plaza.

According to police, a Ford sedan was heading south along A1A when a black Nissan Rogue hit the passenger side of the Ford and drove off.

The Ford spun out and went up on the sidewalk, hitting a light pole and Votran bus sign, according to investigators. The sign hit a couple who waiting for the bus, seriously hurting the man, police said.

Police said the vehicle involved has been located.

Investigators did not give any additional information on the driver or the victim. Officers are still searching for the driver.

