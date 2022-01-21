Police release identity of woman wanted for hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores police said they know the identity of the woman responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left a man badly hurt Wednesday.

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Lauren Meyers, 33, after she left the scene of the crash along A1A in front of the Winn Dixie Plaza, according to police.

[TRENDING: Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74 | Opener for Bob Saget at Florida shows speaks out | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators said Meyers was driving a black Nissan Rogue when she pulled out of the Winn Dixie parking lot and slammed into a 20-year-old woman driving a Ford Fusion. Meyers then drove off as the Ford spun out onto the sidewalk, hitting a light pole and a Votran bus sign, records show.

Police said the sign hit a man who was waiting for the bus with his wife. The man saw the car heading toward them and pushed his wife out of the way, according to investigators. He remains in the hospital. She suffered only minor injuries.

Meyers’ vehicle was located at her home in Daytona Beach Shores, but the woman has not been found, according to a news release. The vehicle was towed away.

Police said Meyers is being uncooperative and may have left the area.

Anyone with information on where she may be should call 911 or call detectives at 386-681-8463.