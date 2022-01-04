Bicyclist struck, killed by pickup in Brevard hit-and-run, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist died after being struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on State Road A1A and Harmony Place just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The FHP said the bicyclist was taken to the hospital where the victim later died.

Troopers said Brevard County deputies located the suspected truck and driver involved in the crash about three miles away.

No information on the driver or the bicyclist has been made available.

The investigation is ongoing.